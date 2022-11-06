Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 324.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynatrace by 53.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $246,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

