Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $410.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.80. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

