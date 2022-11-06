ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.68.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.53. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.94 million and a PE ratio of 32.64.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.77 per share, with a total value of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. Insiders acquired a total of 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last ninety days.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

