Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 153.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 63,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 34.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $790.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

