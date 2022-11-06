Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

