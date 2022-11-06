Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 guidance at $0.12-0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.06-1.13 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.