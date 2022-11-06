Eli Lilly and Company to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Shares of LLY opened at $357.41 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock valued at $170,502,407. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

