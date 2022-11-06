Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $47.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $995.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

