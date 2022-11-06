Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 81.08%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

