Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enhabit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enhabit’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHAB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Enhabit Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Elson acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,034.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,442 shares of company stock worth $584,249.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

