Entegris, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Entegris Trading Up 0.7 %

Entegris Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Entegris by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Entegris by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.