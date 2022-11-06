Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

