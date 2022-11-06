Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chegg, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CHGG opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.