Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anterix Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anterix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million.

Anterix Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $38.08 on Friday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $722.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 39.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Anterix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 116,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

