Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.19.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 130,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

