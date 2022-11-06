Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.22.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 170.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Etsy by 77.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

