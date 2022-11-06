Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Eventbrite worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Eventbrite Trading Up 6.4 %

About Eventbrite

NYSE EB opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

