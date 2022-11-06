Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIF. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$45.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$444.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 114.43%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.