Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 90.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 151.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.