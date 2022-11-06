Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

XOM opened at $112.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

