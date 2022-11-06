Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $108.00. The stock traded as high as $113.46 and last traded at $112.85, with a volume of 234674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $468.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

