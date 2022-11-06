Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.