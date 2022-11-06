Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.5 %

DAL stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 297.82 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.