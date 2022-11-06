Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.