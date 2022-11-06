Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,924,000 after buying an additional 629,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,250.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Activity

Commercial Metals Trading Up 4.3 %

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMC opened at $45.84 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.