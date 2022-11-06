Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

