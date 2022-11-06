Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after purchasing an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.61.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

