Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $31,000 in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 723,303 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 184,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.