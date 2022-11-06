Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of FROG stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.