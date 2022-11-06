Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.