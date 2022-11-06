Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 985 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

VOD stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

