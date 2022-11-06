Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 161 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,963. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $333.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.88.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

