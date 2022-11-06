Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,686 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

JWN stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

