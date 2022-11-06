Fifth Third Bancorp Has $147,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 515,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $74.28 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

