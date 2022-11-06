Financial Contrast: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -1,125.66% -21.94% -19.46% Titan Pharmaceuticals -1,276.25% -144.48% -104.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entera Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,053.85%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Entera Bio and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $570,000.00 32.84 -$12.19 million ($0.08) -8.13 Titan Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 9.18 -$8.78 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program (TP-2021) for use in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

