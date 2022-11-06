Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.12

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.12 and traded as high as C$29.30. Finning International shares last traded at C$29.23, with a volume of 328,430 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Finning International Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

Finning International Company Profile

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.77 per share, with a total value of C$26,741.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,265.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

