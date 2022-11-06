First Advantage (NYSE:FA) vs. Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Financial Survey

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13% Lyft -24.44% -46.36% -12.00%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million 2.20 $16.05 million $0.39 26.21 Lyft $3.21 billion 1.49 -$1.06 billion ($2.61) -5.26

This table compares First Advantage and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Advantage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First Advantage and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lyft 1 10 16 0 2.56

First Advantage currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.45%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $32.76, suggesting a potential upside of 138.41%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than First Advantage.

Risk & Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

