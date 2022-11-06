First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$14.08 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

