Fluence Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Mohajer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.