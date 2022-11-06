Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $87.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

