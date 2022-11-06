Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.
Freshpet Stock Performance
FRPT stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Trading of Freshpet
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.
Freshpet Company Profile
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
