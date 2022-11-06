Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Frontline Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.85.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.55%.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 293,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 282.2% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,603,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 109.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.