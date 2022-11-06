FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after acquiring an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 839,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 416,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 219,125 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

