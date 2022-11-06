FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

FSK stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. Hovde Group dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 31.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.