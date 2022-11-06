Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Earnings History for Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

