Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

FLGT stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.