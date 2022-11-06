FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

