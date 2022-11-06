FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will earn $21.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.31. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.85. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,327,000 after buying an additional 84,261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,111,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,592,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

