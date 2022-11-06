FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Shares of MC stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 41.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 70,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

