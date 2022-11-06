FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $1,721,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $23,376,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,371 shares of company stock worth $7,590,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $178,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

