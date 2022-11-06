FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,109 shares of company stock valued at $12,331,077 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.